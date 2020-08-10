Commentary: Postwar transformations echo in this election year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The great irony of American history may be that precisely 75 years after the end of World War II — an important marker we celebrate this week — the United States is experiencing the first truly postwar election.

With the political conventions looming and the general election heating up, the 2020 presidential race increasingly looks like a contest that will be determined by several elements of contemporary life that began to take shape three-quarters of a century ago.

Next Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, the day Americans celebrated the end of combat against Japan, bringing World War II to an end. And it was with the conclusion of that great conflict that these great changes in American life were set in motion or accelerated.

The fate of President Donald J. Trump and of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. will be determined in large measure by how the two contenders fare on these measures: how their entreaties are received in the suburbs, which began their great growth after 1945; whether there are great voting differences between those with or without a college degree, a dividing line that grew after the postwar GI Bill; and how they perform among women, whose role and outlook changed during and after the war.