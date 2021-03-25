Commentary: Power over elections belongs in Nevada

Congress is considering a bill that would strip Nevada of one of its most basic powers – the power to govern their own affairs.

A monster 700 page bill called H.R.1 has already passed the House of Representatives that takes away power to run Nevada’s elections and send it to Washington D.C. The bill would do so many bad things there isn’t space to cover it all.

It would mandate ballots to roll in ten days after the election. It bans voter ID. It prohibits Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske from cleaning voter rolls from deadwood, a task she has gotten very good at.

H.R.1 takes the power away from the people’s representatives to draw legislative lines. It even mandates that criminals convicted of voter fraud get their right to vote back!

That’s just the beginning. It also pays political candidates running for Congress a salary with your tax dollars, as hard as it is to believe.

Not only is H.R.1 full of bad ideas, it fundamentally transforms the relationship between Nevada and the federal government. The most fundamental power the states kept in the Constitution was the power to structure their own political system.