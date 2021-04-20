Commentary: Power, Parler, and the problem of Big Tech

Yet these bans come even as tech giants tolerate or cut deals with gratuitous moral evils. Apple, for instance, benefits from Uyghur labor camps, while Twitter continues to host the Ayatollah Khamenei. Meanwhile, other cases where content is removed – such as Amazon’s refusal to sell transgenderism-cautious book When Harry Became Sally while carrying, say, Mein Kampf – seem far less defensible.

Perhaps the underlying question is not whether a particular case is justifiable, but whether a handful of technology companies fundamentally control too much of the flow of information. Even where the bans described above are reasonable, the multi-company coordination that enabled them could potentially target any new service, with far less justification and no clear legal recourse. Indeed, the existing media giants arguably have good incentive to throttle upstarts in this way: by doing so, they limit the competition.

Such possibilities limit the strength of the usual free market response to corporate politicking: “If you don’t like it, build an alternative.” Parler’s troubles suggest that this solution is less viable than might be hoped. Developing a successful social media site is already a substantial challenge; to do so while also creating a new mobile storefront, authenticator, cloud service, and so on seems simply untenable.