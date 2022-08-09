Commentary: Rebuttal to senator's endorsement

I think Pete Ernaut misses the point in his recent endorsement of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for re-election this fall. Sure, she’s a nice person and willing to come out and listen to our concerns from time to time, BUT, back in Washington, she votes in lockstep with the Democrat Party and that party has gone crazy.

The Democrat Party wants boys to compete against our girls in sports. They want boys to be able to use girls’ bathrooms. They encourage our children to change their genders. They want critical race theory taught in our schools. They can’t define what a woman is. They think men can give birth to babies. They believe in live-birth abortions. They want to take away our guns. They shut down our gas pipelines. They are the party that nominated Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president. They are crazy!

Running against Cortez Masto this fall is former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a conservative Republican who proved himself a great friend to Nevada during his time in office. He is the grandson of the legendary Paul Laxalt and he has my full support in his race for the U.S. Senate.

Liberty Watch publisher George Harris pointed out in his February publication that Cortez Masto had earned 0% ratings from both the National Taxpayers Union that rates lawmakers on their votes impacting taxes, spending and debt; and Heritage Action that considers votes on legislation that would limit the size and scope of government. He added the nonprofit Council for Citizens Against Government Waste rated Cortez Masto “Hostile to Taxpayers.”

Harris concluded, “Obviously, Cortez Masto doesn’t represent the moderate, commonsense values of our state. Nothing proves that point better than the fact that, in 2021, she voted with socialist Bernie Sanders 94% of the time and with progressive extremist Chuck Schumer 98% of the time.

Lastly, replacing Cortez Masto with Adam Laxalt can shift control of the Senate over to Republicans who can then stop the craziness we could expect in the last two years of the Biden Administration.

It’s an easy choice this fall -- a proven conservative in Adam Laxalt or a nice woman that votes with the party of crazies. Please join me in voting for Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate.