Commentary: Republican or Democrat, foreign reference pricing kills cures

But drug prices are lower abroad because foreign governments forcibly cap them, which has all sorts of negative consequences for patients in those countries.

Consider Germany's Federal Joint Committee, better known by its German abbreviation, G-BA. The G-BA allows pharmaceutical companies to charge market rates for one year, during which the board determines a drug's clinical effectiveness. If the board decides the medicine is no more effective than existing treatments, it sets the price equal to reimbursements for those drugs already on the market.

The G-BA has a problematic track record when it comes to judging drugs' clinical effectiveness. German officials deem about 60 percent of medicines no more effective than existing ones. Yet between 2013 and 2017, half the drugs dismissed by G-BA as "no more effective" were considered breakthroughs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For German patients, that means going without lifesaving drugs. Between 2011 and 2019, Americans had access to 87 percent of the 356 new medicines launched worldwide. Germans had access to fewer than two-thirds of those drugs.\

Reference pricing would yield similar results here. Drug developers would delay launching their products in the United States, if the potential returns shrank drastically.