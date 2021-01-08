Commentary: Response to local reaction on riots in Capitol

I am writing in response to the conclusions in your piece asking our local leaders their thoughts about the riots in the capital Wednesday.

First, I will start with Lee Hoffman. I believe that if you have any of fraud or “irregularities” in this election you should be giving it to state attorney generals for prosecution or to the newspaper to show the depth of this conspiracy. However, thus far there has only been one reported case of voter fraud in the 2020 election in Pennsylvania by a Republican who voted for his dead mother which was found by the New York Times and given to the Attorney General of Pennsylvania. The more likely explanation is literally no other evidence of your accusations other than Donald Trump’s lies that led to this seditious act. I do think that it is important to point out that the most recent and major voter fraud case was in North Carolina in 2018 by Republicans!

This entire riot was caused by Republican party leaders lying to their constituency and indulging the deranged leader that is Donald Trump. You have a duty as the leader of the local Republican party to call out misinformation, not indulge and propagate it because your candidate did not win. That is not true American Spirit. It is cowardice, as it shows that your loyalty is to a man and a party, not the Constitution.