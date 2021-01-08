Commentary: Response to local reaction on riots in Capitol

I am writing in response to the conclusions in your piece asking our local leaders their thoughts about the riots in the capital Wednesday.
First, I will start with Lee Hoffman. I believe that if you have any of fraud or “irregularities” in this election you should be giving it to state attorney generals for prosecution or to the newspaper to show the depth of this conspiracy. However, thus far there has only been one reported case of voter fraud in the 2020 election in Pennsylvania by a Republican who voted for his dead mother which was found by the New York Times and given to the Attorney General of Pennsylvania. The more likely explanation is literally no other evidence of your accusations other than Donald Trump’s lies that led to this seditious act. I do think that it is important to point out that the most recent and major voter fraud case was in North Carolina in 2018 by Republicans!
This entire riot was caused by Republican party leaders lying to their constituency and indulging the deranged leader that is Donald Trump. You have a duty as the leader of the local Republican party to call out misinformation, not indulge and propagate it because your candidate did not win. That is not true American Spirit. It is cowardice, as it shows that your loyalty is to a man and a party, not the Constitution.
Your comments also make me wonder: is this the same type of voter fraud or “irregularities” that Trump claimed in the 2016 election? Where a Presidential Commission, led by Kris Kobach (former Republican A.G. of Kansas) investigated Trump’s claims, “that Trump won the popular vote?” The most surprising thing about that investigation was their conclusion: there was nothing to prosecute! There was so little voter fraud that Kobach quietly tucked tail back to Kansas and has not been heard of since.
In fact, the more than 3,000 Nevadan voter names that were given to A.G. Barr to review from Adam Laxalt contained, as A.G. Barr noted, “no systematic fraud.” In fact, most of those names are active-duty military stationed overseas and legal Nevada voters. I would also like to point out that the person that oversaw the election in the state of Nevada is a Republican, as are most County officials overseeing the election throughout the state (15 of 17 counties)! The five deaths and the attempted sedition of our Constitution is now on your head by not condemning these vile attacks against the Constitution when you had the opportunity.
I am not even indulging in other states’ elected Republican officials that honor our Constitution by refuting these “fraud” claims at the risk of personal and familial harm. Nor am I going to get into the 60-plus court cases that were given where Trump’s lawyers produced zero evidence and did not use their supposed hundreds of sworn affidavits. To further this argument, I will point out that if the election is rigged nationwide, why would Republicans make gains in the House of Representatives? Why not rig the whole thing? Your fraud claims don’t pass a laugh test to anyone who has even a rudimentary understanding of how elections are ran in the United States, and you are complicit in this sedition by carrying water for this so-called “conspiracy.”
I think that it is important for other Trump-appointed cabinet members to be quoted to further my point. This is from U.S. Cyber Security Chris Krebs (who was fired after he pushed back claims of the would-be dictator) who stated emphatically:
“I have confidence in the security of this election because I know the work that we’ve done for four years in support of our state and local partners. I know the work that the intelligence community has done, the Department of Defense has done, that the FBI has done, that my team has done. I know that these systems are more secure. I know based on what we have seen that any attacks on the election were not successful.”
Second, I would like to move onto Representative Ellison’s statement implying that people other than Trump-supporting far right-wing lunatics stormed the Capital. That is like Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA claiming that their riots were caused by the Proud Boys! You have made an oath to the state and the U.S. Constitution to, “defend [it] from enemies foreign and domestic.” You are equating people that stormed the Capital with the Confederate flag (a symbol of literal traitors to the Constitution), as well as, lawmakers (state level elected officials, like yourself) throughout the U.S. that attempted to help overthrow the Constitution.
Don’t get me wrong, riots of any kind are unacceptable, but there is no equivalent to these riots in my opinion. Not to mention that race riots in the United States have been occurring off and on since the founding of our nation in 1776, but the legislature has never been captured since the War of 1812. Not even the traitorous Confederacy made it that far.
By equating these two riots it is not only silly; it shows what you think of the Republican party’s founding. As you may know, you celebrate your party’s founding every February on Lincoln’s birthday. A time to reflect that your party, at one time, believed in equality of every single man, woman, and child in this country, regardless of creed, skin color, sexual orientation, or culture. Your party also once believed in personal responsibility, states’ rights, family values, and fiscal responsibility.
Yet, the support of this seditious act by trying to lay ground cover for these events and this president has determined that you only gave these standards lip service.