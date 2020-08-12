Commentary: Retail giants crumble as pandemic's effects sink in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy is tanking faster than one can say "Donald Trump." The U.S. Commerce Department says it shrank by 9.5% between April and June. Some of the most recognizable chain stores that have existed for decades are closing, according to Business Insider. Tens of millions of jobs are being erased faster than one can say "Great Depression."

Government economists report the drop in the gross domestic product, the primary measurement of our nation's economy, would shrink by nearly one-third if it continues for an entire year.

Macy's said it will close 125 of its stores over the next three years, jettisoning thousands of jobs. New York City would become its sole corporate headquarters.

Nordstrom announced it would shut down three more of its designer apparel stores, on top of another 16 of its full department stores.

Bed, Bath and Beyond will close "dozens of stores" in at least eight states, including three designer stores, plus 16 full-line department stores. Last year, Sears said it would close at least 96 of its stores, including 45 K-Marts.

Elsewhere, Starbucks announced in June that it was closing company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada over the next 18 months.