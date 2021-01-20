Commentary: Rosen applauds Day 1 actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released the following statement applauding President Joe Biden’s day one executive actions:

On day one, President Biden is already hard at work to enact an agenda that will help to improve the lives of Nevadans and help restore the soul of our nation. Actions like mandating masks for federal agencies and property and rejoining the World Health Organization will help us defeat COVID-19.

Furthermore, rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, undoing the environmental damage of the past four years, recognizing workforce protections for LGBTQ Americans, preserving DACA, and prioritizing comprehensive immigration reform are important steps toward restoring America’s dignity, respect, and compassion at home and around the globe. I look forward to working with this Administration in the years to come.

Day 1 Executive actions

Launching a “100 Days Masking Challenge” and issuing an Executive Order requiring masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors,

Re-Engaging with the World Health Organization (WHO),

Signing an Executive Order creating the position of COVID-19 Response Coordinator, who will report directly to the President and be responsible for coordinating all elements of the COVID-19 response across government, including managing efforts to produce, supply, and distribute personal protective equipment, vaccines, and tests,

Extending eviction and foreclosure moratoriums,

Extending student loan repayment pause,

Rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate change,

Taking critical first steps to address the climate crisis, create good union jobs, and advance environmental justice, while reversing the previous Administration’s harmful environmental policies,

Launching a Whole-of-Government Initiative to Advance Racial Equity,

Reversing President Trump’s Executive Order excluding undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census count,

Signing a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Homeland Security to preserve and fortify DACA,

Signing an Executive Action putting an end to President Trump’s Muslim Ban,

Repealing the past Administration’s Executive Order that had directed harsh and extreme interior immigration enforcement,

Directing an immediate pause in border wall construction projects,

Extending Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians,

Signing an Executive Order preventing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity

Signing an Executive Order to restore and maintain public trust in government, including requiring every appointee in the executive branch to sign an ethics pledge, and

Withdrawing the previous Administration’s regulatory process executive orders to remove obstacles to promulgating regulatory actions.

