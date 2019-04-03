WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced her co-sponsorship of the American Dream Employment Act, which would change the law to make Dreamers — immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and lack documentation — eligible candidates for jobs on Capitol Hill.
Currently, eligibility for employment in the federal government, including the House and Senate, is restricted by a provision that is included yearly in the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill.
“Our nation’s Dreamers are some of the hardest working young people in our country. They serve in the military, study at our universities, and contribute to our economy on a daily basis by paying taxes and some even starting businesses that create jobs in their communities,” said Rosen. “This legislation would change a little-known provision that has essentially barred Dreamers from being able to work on Capitol Hill. If our Dreamers can honorably defend our freedoms by serving in our military, then they should be able to work in Congress too.”
The legislation was introduced by senators Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and is supported by over a dozen other Democrats in the Senate.
Earlier this year, Rosen co-sponsored the Protect Dreamer Confidentiality Act of 2019 (S. 197), which would safeguard the private information — such as addresses and telephone numbers — of DACA applicants to ensure that they are not targeted for deportation.
