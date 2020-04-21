Commentary: Rural lawmakers focused on getting Nevada back to work

While our economy has taken hit after hit, Governor Sisolak’s response has consisted of drastic one-size-fits-all shutdown orders. There has been a lack of communication with some counties and cities and members of the Legislature. Most notably Governor Sisolak has shown a complete disregard for the effects of the shutdown on the hospitality industry in Nevada. This information blackout has thrown many areas of our state into a paralysis of inaction as communities and businesses are unable to take proactive steps without a basic framework to plan for the reopening of the economy.

In contrast to Governor Sisolak’s handling of the current situation, the Trump Administration recently put forward a three-phase plan to reopen the American economy. Phase one allows for some businesses to reopen while practicing strict social distancing, phase two allows for more reopening with moderate social distancing, and in phase three most businesses can reopen with unrestricted staffing. Most importantly this plan recognizes urban and rural areas have been affected in different ways and each phase is designed to flexibly respond to the issues communities are facing. Previous phases can be reinstituted in case of a potential recurrence of the virus. Overall, it is a well-balanced and measured plan that should be adopted by Nevada.