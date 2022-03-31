Commentary: School board Dist. 6 race

Brian Gale was born in Benton City, Washington. Following his graduation from high school he served a mission in the Southern Italian Mission. After returning from his mission he enrolled at BYU to study Engineering Manufacturing and Technology. While there he taught the Italian language at the Missionary Training Center to earn extra money.

It was there that he met his future wife Becky who had served in the Northern Italian Mission. She was working at the MTC for the same reason. They were married in the Dallas Texas Temple because the bride was from Texas. They were married in 1996 and had two children — DeMar in 1997 and Ruth in 2000. Sadly Becky died of cancer some time later. He met Julie Ann Smith who was working for the USDA at a rendering plant nearby collecting brain tissue samples to test for BSE.

They met in 2005 and were married in the Manti, Utah Temple, shortly afterward. DeMar was 8 at the time and Ruth was 5. They moved to Ruby Valley and lived on the Smith Brothers OX ranch. DeMar and Ruth attended the Ruby Valley School until DeMar graduated from the 8th grade and then they bought a house in Wells so DeMar could start High School and Ruth could finish her grammar school years there.

Due to his hard work, scholarship and leadership at Wells High School DeMar received an appointment to West Point upon his graduation. DeMar graduated from West Point in the spring of 2020.

Bert Smith and Paul Smith both served in World War II in the Pacific theater of operations. Bert joined the Marines and served in the Combat Engineers Group because he was deaf in one ear. The Combat Engineers mission is to prepare the roads and landing strips before the main battle force arrives. Their main defense is a D-7 Caterpillar with a cable lift dozer blade, and a personal rifle and pistol. Paul joined the regular Army and served in the "Doggies" as he always called his outfit.

Due to their faith, heroism and perseverance Bert and Paul both returned home.

Following the war Bert opened the Smith and Edwards war surplus store in Ogden, Utah. Bert later bought Edwards out but still retained the name. The name Bert Smith is very familiar to anyone associated with the Nevada Cattlemen's Association or Nevada Farm Bureau. Preston Wright referred to Bert as "The Old War Horse". Bert made it his top priority to attend all of those meetings in speaking for the Constitution as well as many other state meetings. Paul always kept the home fires burning and OX ranch operating while Bert was away.

Bert was tireless in spending time and treasure in defending and teaching the Constitution all over the West. Bert has been a major influence and great example to me all of my life as well as everybody in Ruby Valley.

I'm so proud of our previous school board member, Candace Wines, Candace is well educated and a hard worker in preparing for school board meetings. She is always her own person and will speak for what she knows is right regardless of the consequences. Due to her speaking up against those who disagreed with her she decided to resign.

You can be assured that Brian Gale will always stand his ground. He will defend the Constitution at every chance he has. I know Brian to be a very humble man and whenever I see him there is a broad smile on his face. I know he will listen carefully and gather the facts of the issues at hand. He has always been a hard worker like all of the Smiths and will be well prepared for the meetings he attends.

For the reasons outlined in this letter I recommend Brian Gale as the best choice for the School Board in November.

John E. Neff

Ruby Valley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0