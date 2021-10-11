Commentary: Seeds of contention sown

Some commentators believe the domestic tensions of our time -- played out most recently in the stalemate over the debt limit and the wrangle over the size of both the infrastructure bill and the Biden spending program that leans heavily toward the priorities of the Democrats' progressive wing, all coming in the wake of the disruptive Trump presidency -- are matched only by those that grew out of the debates on states' rights and slavery. Some use the locution "civil war" -- no capitals, though contention throughout the capital and Capitol -- to describe the warring factions in Washington and in the country beyond and the alienation that led to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

For days turning into weeks, the task of raising the debt ceiling has been the talk of Washington, though in truth there has not been much talk between the Republicans who refused to join the Democrats in an otherwise prosaic and routine legislative procedure required to keep the government operating. Both sides have contributed to the debt. Both sides saw the imbroglio as a way to score points against the other. Even Mr. McConnell's gesture to permit the Democrats to boost the debt limit temporarily was shrouded in an attempt to throw his rivals off kilter.

The lawmakers still must sort out the competing political forces that are at play and move toward resolving two parallel struggles.