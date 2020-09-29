Commentary: Seizing patents will hamper COVID-19 vaccine development Christopher Holman

It's full speed ahead on the scientific front in the fight against COVID-19. We're on track to have an arsenal of vaccines and medicines for the novel coronavirus within a year.

Due to strong U.S. protection for intellectual property, the United States has been at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation for decades. We are now better prepared to seek solutions to a pandemic than any other country in the world.

How troubling and short-sighted it is, then, that Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and other House leaders have called for policy changes that would undermine this culture of innovation. They want to strip the scientists working to defeat the coronavirus of intellectual property protections for life-saving innovations.

This pledge came on the heels of a global push from Doctors Without Borders urging political leaders to preemptively seize patents on COVID-19 vaccines and therapies. Proponents claim these efforts will "ensure availability, reduce prices and save more lives."

What nonsense. The entire healthcare community has assured the public that COVID-19 breakthroughs will be disseminated as widely as necessary. Unsubstantiated fears of price-gouging should not be allowed to derail ongoing efforts to address this major public health challenge.