Commentary: Selective news blindness

There are certain topics the media never talks about, and it doesn’t seem to matter from which side of the political spectrum a source originates. Both sides of the political divide accuse the other of selectively censoring the news, and, for a change, both sides are correct.

What about investigative reporting? It is hardly ever seen. It is much too much work and your audience may not like it; better to just repeat the talking points of the day. Be sure to repeat the phrase released that morning by the people you represent … even if by noon the phrase has been used to highlight the proper narrative a thousand times.

There are a number of topics worth investigating. It would help us understand things a bit better if we knew who pays for every armed conflict on the planet. Countries that are so poor people can hardly survive, get armed to the teeth whenever a conflict arises. How is that possible?

Somalia is one of the poorest countries on earth. Its entire GDP would hardly buy one US aircraft carrier, yet its combatants, of whatever stripe, are well armed, not only with rifles, which cost three times the average Somalian’s yearly income, but also with munitions that can and did shoot down helicopters. The government also has a fondness for tanks.

Go to a sporting store and price ammunition and then watch some poor soul in a backward country shoot off a year’s salary of ammunition into the air simply to celebrate something or another.

Then there is immigration.

Another poor soul in Nicaragua wakes up one morning and says, “Grab the kids, we need to walk 2,000 miles to the US.” Looking around, he explains, “Golly, look out there. I didn’t know three thousand other people had the same thought last night.”

Walking across the entire length of Mexico, our poor Nicaraguan finds that there are some buses available to help. Other people show up to support him and his family. “Golly,” he says, “who knew.”

Occasionally, the media from both sides of the great divide simply forget that something is happening. After months of feverish reporting on the trial of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the circumstances of his death seemed to be a nothing-to-see-here-folks moment.

When his assistant was put on trial, the same type of reporting was repeated. When she was sentenced, it hardly even made the news, which motivated someone to produce a meme that read, “In other news, Ghislaine Maxwell becomes the first person ever to be convicted of trafficking children to nobody.”

Now it is understandable that the Left had no interest in Hunter Biden’s “lost” laptop even though it had everything the media loves … sex, drugs, and famous people, but it is mysterious that both the Left and the Right have no interest in Epstein and Maxwell’s clientele list, which also must have lots of sex, drugs, and famous people. As they say back in the studio, “Shucks, that story doesn’t advance anything. Do we have any cute cat videos?”

So, there you have it. It is sad but true, you can get better news coverage on the US from Hong Kong and Singapore than you can from New York.