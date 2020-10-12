Commentary: Some clarifications on Board of Regents ballot question

Unlike what your article suggested, Ballot Question 1 does not hand over the Board of Regents “powers ... to the Legislature.” Indeed, NRS 396.020, if Question 1 passes, still remains and keeps the Board of Regents in control of higher education. Neither the Governor or the Legislature will run the system of higher education. And under separation of powers, the Legislature cannot exercise the executive branch power to administer the system — so power cannot go to the Legislature to run the system. Question 1 makes the Regents like every other state agency, only subject to the lawmaking power, i.e. accountability through checks and balances, not run by the Legislature or the Governor.

And several Regents falsely claimed that a yes vote would directly remove the ability to vote for Regent. But that too, is not true. NRS 396.040 remains if Question 1 passes, allowing the citizens to still elect regents. And when the Legislature has introduced bills to appoint regents and school boards, those bills all failed — they are deeply unpopular.

The Board of Regents is trying to mislead the voters because, like they argued in court, they think that they should have virtual immunity and autonomy from the laws passed by the people’s branch of government. They are pulling out every desperate excuse to stop accountability, transparency, and the oversight that Question 1 brings.