Commentary: Some clarifications on Board of Regents ballot question

Thank you for informing your Voters about Question 1 on the Nevada statewide ballot. I am writing in response to your article dated Oct. 4, “Question 1 Puts the Board of Regents into a fight for its life,” to clarify a few important points.
A yes vote on Question 1 restores accountability, transparency, and oversight to the Board of Regents. Question 1 does so by ensuring basic American principles like checks and balances remain in Nevada law. Question 1 enacts the Nevada Higher Education Reform, Accountability, and Oversight Amendment that passed twice, with overwhelming bipartisan — and near unanimous — margins, through the two sessions of the Legislature.
By removing references to the Board of the Regents through Question 1, the Board of Regents becomes a statutory body, that can be held accountable to taxpayers for the 1.2 billion dollars it receives every two years. Right now, the Legislature has no tools to hold the Board of Regents accountable: practically speaking, they can only give a blank check of 1.2 billion dollars or no check.
No other state agency gets unchecked control over this much money. We need to pass Question 1 to ensure that those dollars go to the classroom and are not mismanaged by the Regents. Nevada is currently ranked 16th in per pupil higher ed funding, but 46th in college attainment. Clearly, the Board of Regents needs to do a much better job.
Unlike what your article suggested, Ballot Question 1 does not hand over the Board of Regents “powers ... to the Legislature.” Indeed, NRS 396.020, if Question 1 passes, still remains and keeps the Board of Regents in control of higher education. Neither the Governor or the Legislature will run the system of higher education. And under separation of powers, the Legislature cannot exercise the executive branch power to administer the system — so power cannot go to the Legislature to run the system. Question 1 makes the Regents like every other state agency, only subject to the lawmaking power, i.e. accountability through checks and balances, not run by the Legislature or the Governor.
And several Regents falsely claimed that a yes vote would directly remove the ability to vote for Regent. But that too, is not true. NRS 396.040 remains if Question 1 passes, allowing the citizens to still elect regents. And when the Legislature has introduced bills to appoint regents and school boards, those bills all failed — they are deeply unpopular.
The Board of Regents is trying to mislead the voters because, like they argued in court, they think that they should have virtual immunity and autonomy from the laws passed by the people’s branch of government. They are pulling out every desperate excuse to stop accountability, transparency, and the oversight that Question 1 brings.
The citizens of Elko should know that colleges like Great Basin Community College are at risk. Right now, the Board of Regents is discussing closing down Great Basin. The Legislature has long tried to reform the way the Board of Regents treats the community colleges, but has been stonewalled by the Regents. That is why Question 1 passed twice through the Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support, including staunchly conservative members of the Legislature and members of the Elko delegation who are concerned about rural colleges.
On the ballot, it similarly has the support of business and conservatives, labor and democrats, rural and urban Nevadans, faculty members, and former community college presidents who are worried that the Board of Regents will continue to disfavor community colleges like Great Basin. It has such broad support, overcoming politics, because it restores basic American principles.
I urge the voters to look closely at the facts and to Vote Yes on Nevada Ballot Question 1 to restore accountability, oversight, and transparency to Nevada education. The taxpayers, who give the Regents 1.2 billion dollars every two years, deserve no less. For more information, please visit http://www.yeson1forhighereducation.com.
———
Elliot Anderson is a former Nevada State Assemblyman.
