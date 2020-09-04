Commentary: Sorry, environmentalists. There's nothing good about COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Environmentalists think they’ve found an upside to COVID-19. Although the outbreak has claimed over 180,000 American lives and upended the economy, it has also caused pollution to plummet in cities across the country.

Climate activists have pointed to this development as proof that our country can and should quickly bring carbon emissions to a halt by eliminating cars and restructuring the economy.

This argument is absurd and offensive.

The COVID-19 outbreak has only reduced emissions because it has forced businesses to close and kept Americans locked up in their homes. This is a crisis, not a model for a sustainable solution to climate change.

Climate activists have no problem exploiting a deadly disease to advance their agendas. COVID-19 can cause permanent lung damage, septic shock, and organ failure, before sentencing patients to a lonely death in quarantine. Still, Hugo Observatory president François Gemenne, said “the death toll of the coronavirus at the end of the day might be positive” if it saves people from pollution.