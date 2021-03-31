Commentary: State lawmakers are cracking down on speech

Agreeing with everything is far from the point. A lot of our discussion is around what is not true: What assumptions did the author make? How might their biases impact their conclusions?

When I came to grad school, a professor described academic literature as a conversation that has been taking place for more than a century in the form of books and journal articles. As with any spoken conversation, to contribute to it, you must understand what is being said first. We equip students to participate in that conversation by understanding all sides of the debate.

The idea of college professors brainwashing students overlooks a key point: We couldn’t brainwash the students if we tried. Trust me. If it were possible, I would brainwash them to turn in their homework on time and read the instructions for each assignment.

I wasn’t fertile ground for brainwashing at their age either. When I was 20, my women’s studies professor had us read a piece arguing that men oppressed women by opening doors for them. The purpose of the reading was not for us to agree — it was to learn about different arguments and evaluate them.

I did: I thought the author was nuts.