Commentary: Statements from Nevada Republicans

LAS VEGAS -- NVGOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald released the following statement Friday in regard to pending litigation against the Clark County Republican Central Committee and the Nevada Republican Party:
On May 20th, prospective members of the Clark County Republican Central Committee (CCRCC) filed suit against the Clark County Republican Central Committee and the Nevada Republican Party. The Nevada Republican Party had no involvement in any of the alleged conduct, and denies any wrongdoing on its part.
The Plaintiffs have made serious allegations of discrimination against the Clark County Republican Party. These allegations include claims that the CCRCC has proposed resolutions to restrict membership based on arbitrary and discriminatory designations.
These are serious allegations, and the Nevada Republican Party does not take them lightly. The Nevada Republican Party welcomes all people. Discrimination in any form is not welcome in the Nevada Republican Party, and runs counter to the ideals this country was founded upon and which we as Republicans seek to practice on a daily basis. Any member of the CCRCC engaging in discrimination should immediately step down.
The Plaintiffs allege that CCRCC has deliberately chosen a venue that will not accommodate the number of members that signed up for their upcoming meeting. The Nevada Republican Party was made aware of this issue and even offered a venue to the CCRCC on May 6th, to accommodate the expected attendance of at least 700 attendees at the upcoming May 25th meeting. The Nevada Republican Party remains dedicated to assisting our County Parties and would be willing to facilitate mediation between the Plaintiffs and the CCRCC. We reassert our commitment to assisting the CCRCC in hosting a meeting that accommodates all new members in a safe manner while ensuring the laws governing political parties pursuant to NRS 293 are followed.
The Nevada Republican Party stands for inclusiveness and respect. The actions laid out by the Plaintiffs, if substantiated, are not acceptable. CCRCC has hundreds of patriots eager to get involved and achieve Republican victories. The Nevada Republican Party stands ready and willing to assist the CCRCC in any way we can to conduct a meeting that is inclusive to all interested parties.
Senate GOP not aligned with ‘Proud Boys’
CARSON CITY -- The Senate Republican Caucus released the following statement Friday regarding allegations of connections between the Nevada Republican Party and members of the organization known as "Proud Boys."
Racism, intimidation, and violence have no place in the Nevada Republican Party. News reports that state party leaders may have formed a relationship with members of the organization known as the Proud Boys to sway the censure vote of a public official is profoundly concerning.
Senate Republicans call for a complete review of the April 10, 2021 Nevada Republican Party State Central Committee meeting credentialing process and a full audit of the vote that resulted in the censure of Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.
Senate Republicans reaffirm their support of the Secretary of State's comprehensive review of alleged election violations submitted by the Nevada Republican Party.