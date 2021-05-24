Commentary: Statements from Nevada Republicans

LAS VEGAS -- NVGOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald released the following statement Friday in regard to pending litigation against the Clark County Republican Central Committee and the Nevada Republican Party:

On May 20th, prospective members of the Clark County Republican Central Committee (CCRCC) filed suit against the Clark County Republican Central Committee and the Nevada Republican Party. The Nevada Republican Party had no involvement in any of the alleged conduct, and denies any wrongdoing on its part.

The Plaintiffs have made serious allegations of discrimination against the Clark County Republican Party. These allegations include claims that the CCRCC has proposed resolutions to restrict membership based on arbitrary and discriminatory designations.

These are serious allegations, and the Nevada Republican Party does not take them lightly. The Nevada Republican Party welcomes all people. Discrimination in any form is not welcome in the Nevada Republican Party, and runs counter to the ideals this country was founded upon and which we as Republicans seek to practice on a daily basis. Any member of the CCRCC engaging in discrimination should immediately step down.