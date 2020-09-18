Commentary: Supporting American entrepreneurs’ resiliency

It is not surprising that the latest jobs report indicated nearly 1.4 million jobs added in August, making it the fourth month in a row of over 1 million jobs added.

A record 10.6 million jobs have been gained since April, bringing back about 50% of the jobs lost from the lockdowns.

The amount of jobs added to the U.S. economy over the past four months has surpassed expectations by a combined 12.2 million jobs. The August unemployment rate drop is the second largest decrease on record. The unemployment rate has already fallen below the peak unemployment rate from the great recession of 10.0%.

The unemployment rate has fallen to a level that forecasters didn’t expect to reach even by the end of the year. This demonstrates the resiliency of entrepreneurs with the support of the PPP for their business and employees.

As the Regional Administrator for the Pacific Rim for SBA, and as Associate Administrator for the Office of Field Operations for our agency, SBA is ready to continue assisting, whether in-person, on the phone, or virtually through a webinar; we are here for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Information about PPP forgiveness and other SBA resources are available online at SBA.gov.

———

Michael Vallante is the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Associate Administrator for the Office of Field Operations, overseeing the 68 district offices and nine Regional Administrators; and Regional Administrator for Region IX.

