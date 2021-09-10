Commentary: Take action today to prevent suicide tomorrow

My son had a beautiful little girl, a loving family, lots of friends and a great job. My son -- like so many other young adults -- also struggled with depression, anxiety, and alcohol addiction for several years. As a result, my beautiful, 33-year-old son killed himself Sept. 30, 2018, the same day as the Lamoille Canyon fire.
It is a long, ugly story and I vividly recall the horrible details of that story every day. Since my son’s death I have met so many parents who have lost their children to suicide. Those families and I share something in common that most people cannot imagine. Those families and I often say that “we belong to a club, whose membership dues are too high.” I love each and every one of those families; their grief is all too recognizable to me.
Suicide leaves nothing but devastation in its wake. Families and friends are left questioning. Why did they do it? Why didn’t I see it? What could I have done to stop it? What did I do wrong? The questioning is endless. The sadness and loss are overwhelming. the facts about suicide are overwhelming as well.
• Veterans make up an estimated twenty percent of Nevadan’s suicides
• Suicide is the 8th Leading cause of death in Nevada
• Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for ages 10-34
• Suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 35-44
• Nevada has the 2nd highest elder suicide rate in the country
• More than seven times as many people died by suicide in Nevada in 2018 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents
• Early 2020 statistics show a 4.6% decrease in suicide deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic has increased many risk factors for suicide, such as social isolation and barriers to physical and mental healthcare.
• From September 1, 2019-September 1, 2020, there were 15 suicides in Elko County. The following year, in that same time frame there were 25 suicides
• Our very own hospital in Elko is seeing an increase in patients coming to the emergency room with suicidal ideation. From January to August 2019, it was 98 patients; in 2020, same period, it was 109 patients; and so far in 2021 it was 168 patients. They are also seeing an increase in patients coming to the emergency room due to overdoses.
While the statistics and the severe emotional toll on friends and family are dire, there is hope. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. It is a time when communities across the nation come together to promote Suicide Prevention and Awareness and to honor those who have died by suicide and their families by hosting a “Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope”.
Through the registration fees, the walk also raises funds to help ongoing suicide prevention efforts. Also, during September, community resources are highlighted, and trainings about suicide are presented, so that more and more community members can learn about the possible symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts. Just a few of those symptoms include:
• Threatening to hurt or kill oneself
• Feeling hopeless
• Feeling trapped, like there is no way out
• Increasing alcohol and drug use
• Feeling like there is no reason or purpose for living
• Agitation, mood swings, unable to sleep or sleeping too much
When we know about the problem we can do something about it. If all of us could become more aware of the above symptoms and the resources available in Elko County each one of us could help those who are struggling by listening, keeping the person safe, assisting them in finding resources, and helping the person stay connected to friends, family, faith leaders and treatment providers.
There is a group called Zero Suicide, Elko County, which meets monthly. It is made up of treatment professionals, the hospital, law enforcement, the school district and other community members and agencies. We continuously look for ways of increasing awareness about suicide and to reduce the stigma and incidence of suicide. We meet monthly via Zoom. If you are interested in attending please send an email to sosofelko@gmail.com.
Elko is hosting the Walk in Memory Walk for Hope on September 11, 2021. Registration is at 8 a.m. at the Elko City Park Hospice Rose Garden. For more information call Wendy at 775-340-0268. If you would like to make a donation to the Nevada Suicide Prevention Coalition go to https://nvsuicideprevention.org/event/15th-annual-walk-in-memory-walk-for-hope.
Suicide is a tragedy. Our community cannot stay in the darkness. It is only by recognizing such a problem that we can do something about it. Please make a commitment to learning more about depression, mental illness, and suicide. If you do our community will become healthier and stronger. We can reduce the stigma of suicide and the incidence.