Commentary: Take action today to prevent suicide tomorrow

• Nevada has the 2nd highest elder suicide rate in the country

• More than seven times as many people died by suicide in Nevada in 2018 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents

• Early 2020 statistics show a 4.6% decrease in suicide deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic has increased many risk factors for suicide, such as social isolation and barriers to physical and mental healthcare.

• From September 1, 2019-September 1, 2020, there were 15 suicides in Elko County. The following year, in that same time frame there were 25 suicides

• Our very own hospital in Elko is seeing an increase in patients coming to the emergency room with suicidal ideation. From January to August 2019, it was 98 patients; in 2020, same period, it was 109 patients; and so far in 2021 it was 168 patients. They are also seeing an increase in patients coming to the emergency room due to overdoses.

While the statistics and the severe emotional toll on friends and family are dire, there is hope. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. It is a time when communities across the nation come together to promote Suicide Prevention and Awareness and to honor those who have died by suicide and their families by hosting a “Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope”.