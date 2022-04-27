Commentary: Talking about domestic violence

The shockwaves of domestic violence push through our community and impact us all. Victims of domestic violence may be our family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, or our children’s friends, classmates, or teammates – only, we may not know they are victims. They often suffer through episodes of domestic violence in silence and we, on the outside, falsely believe all is well.

It is hard to talk about domestic violence. It is harder to see the impact of domestic violence. Talking about domestic violence publicly and privately will lead to a community with less (and one day, free from) domestic violence.

The aftermath of domestic violence may include a long list of devastating effects that may range from PTSD, chronic disease, depression, anxiety, substance use, and miscarriages among adult victims to premature delivery, low birth weight, developmental delays, detachment, shame, guilt, difficulty making friends, sensation-seeking behaviors, negative coping skills, and revenge fantasies among children, youth, or teens. These effects may remain long after the abuse stops. Individual and environmental factors may mitigate negative outcomes for victims such as age, temperament, length and severity of abuse, and the availability of resources or support systems.

Fortunately, we are a community of resources for domestic violence victims: City of Elko Police Department Domestic Violence Systems Advocate (775-777-7309); Committee Against Domestic Violence (775-738-9454); the Elko County Office of the University of Nevada, Reno Extension Heart & Hope Family Violence Prevention Program (775-340-8360); the Elko County Office of the University of Nevada, Reno Extension Domestic Violence High Risk Team (775-384-4593); and the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada Family Violence Prevention Project (775-748-1380). The human spirit is resilient. We become stronger in the face of adversity, especially when we face it together.

If you know someone impacted by domestic violence (or see signs of possible domestic violence) there are several steps you can take to be a resource for him or her. First, talk about it and listen without judgement. Acknowledge his/her feelings and the complexity of the situation. Thank him/her for opening up with you.

Second, offer words of encouragement and hope. Remind him/her that they do not deserve the abuse and the abuse is not their fault.

Third, encourage him/her to reach out to a domestic violence program such as the resources listed earlier. Domestic violence victims may benefit from creating a safety plan with a domestic violence advocate. Offer to call the program’s phone number together if that is what it takes.

Fourth, follow up with him/her regularly. We cannot make decisions for other people. Don’t force a “solution,” doing so may jeopardize the friendship and leave him/her feeling more isolated than before. Successfully leaving a domestic violence relationship may take multiple attempts. The availability of resources and support systems is the key.

Let’s talk about domestic violence publicly as citizens of Elko County in hopes of creating safer communities that promote healthy relationships and privately as parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings in hopes of preventing abusive relationships among those we love. National domestic violence resources such as Futures Without Violence (https://www.futureswithoutviolence.org) and Love Is Respect (https://www.loveisrespect.org) provide great information on their websites as talking points.

When we talk about domestic violence publicly and privately then there is hope for a positive future free from domestic violence.

Julie Woodbury, M.Ed., is the Heart & Hope Family Violence Prevention Program Coordinator

