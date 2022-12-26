Commentary: Tell BLM about the importance of Ioneer project

Like many frontier Nevada communities, Tonopah is often either overlooked or dismissed as the midway point between Reno and Las Vegas. As a former Nye County Commissioner and current member of the boards of directors of both Nevada Rural Housing Authority and Rural Nevada Development Corporation, I am continually reminded of the tendency to overlook frontier communities and have dedicated my career to amplifying frontier voices and taking stands on issues that directly impact us.

This brings me to Dyer, Nevada, located within Fish Lake Valley (FLV). Dyer is about 40 miles southwest of Tonopah along the White Mountains in Esmeralda County. This lovely little community is steeped in rich, natural resources and populated with resilient locals who love their town. Recently, FLV has been the epicenter of a national conversation regarding lithium mining. An emerging lithium-boron producer, Ioneer Ltd., is working to develop a lithium and boron quarry and production facility at nearby Rhyolite Ridge, which holds the largest-known lithium-boron deposit in North America and is one of only two known deposits in the world.

Although Dyer, like Tonopah, is often overlooked, her residents are now centerstage in the nation’s quest for lithium. Besides bringing major economic benefits to Dyer, Esmeralda County, and the region at large, the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project can produce enough lithium to power 400,000 electric vehicles per year, thereby paving the road to a sustainable future. Since China currently produces the vast majority of refined lithium materials, this project will also reduce our dependency on foreign imports.

Central Nevada faces an overwhelming number of challenges from quality education to healthcare and housing – increased economic development is the path towards improving these conditions. The Rhyolite Ridge Project will revitalize FLV and the surrounding communities by creating hundreds of quality, family-sustaining jobs, promoting local spending by Ioneer employees and fostering a rich environment for business start-ups. FLV residents have been largely supportive of the Project, but the voices of those most directly affected are being drowned out by a small, incredibly vocal minority. If you have lived in a frontier community, you’ve seen it happen again and again.

So, with all these benefits, what exactly is the hold-up? Well, it’s a little flower called Tiehm’s buckwheat. This recently discovered species is found only in the Silver Peak Range, and environmental groups like the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) have been fighting tooth and nail to halt progress on the Rhyolite Ridge Project because of it. This unnecessary fight has drained financial resources and impeded development that would greatly benefit the Central Nevada region.

In response to concerns regarding Tiehm’s buckwheat, Ioneer has invested considerable resources into the stewardship of the species and is working in coordination with the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management, along with academics and scientists, to develop the best understanding of the species and prove it can be successfully managed alongside Ioneer’s planned operations. To this end, Ioneer redesigned its mine to avoid all direct impacts to the buckwheat, hired a full-time botanist, and built a dedicated greenhouse to grow it.

If the Project never comes to fruition, who else would invest the funds needed to protect a plant that is already threatened due to drought and natural predators? Would the state or federal government do it? Would CBD or any other non-governmental organization do so? Think back to how many times our area has been overlooked and dismissed, and you have your answer.

Despite the best efforts of opponents over the past three years, I remain committed, alongside Ioneer, to amplify local voices and advocate for development that will improve our chances for prosperity and create new avenues to succeed. I have personally known Ioneer to be a meaningful community partner that supports our causes, works with our local officials, and displays complete transparency.

I encourage all citizens of Tonopah, Fish Lake Valley, Goldfield and the broader region to submit a letter of support to the BLM as it’s now open for public comment. Local voices need to be heard – not those of a small minority who would encourage others to once again overlook and dismiss our communities when our needs are so great.