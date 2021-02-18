Commentary: Texas grid failure shows need for reliable electricity

MISO has now posted alerts warning of extreme weather conditions and potential “fuel restrictions.” But all of this pales in comparison to Texas’s current troubles. Stunningly cold weather — including sub-zero temperatures — have led to a massive spike in electricity demand across the state. However, much of the Texas power grid now relies on wind turbines. And in the current Arctic blast, half of the state’s wind turbines have frozen, taking at least 12,000 megawatts of power offline. Even worse, home heating needs have drained the state’s natural gas capacity, leaving some gas-fired plants without fuel.

As a result, Texas is now seeing blackouts. On February 15, up to 2.5 million Texans were without electricity. This is the inevitable result of policies that favor intermittent wind generation while pushing aside the fuel-security and reliability provided by coal plants.

Worryingly, Texas’s shift to wind-generated power is being replicated across the nation. President Biden hopes to eliminate all coal and natural gas plants from the U.S. power grid by 2035. This is deeply concerning if one tries to imagine a Polar Vortex in 15 years — when none of the current coal plants are still available to do the heavy emergency lifting.