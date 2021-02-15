Commentary: Thank animal research for COVID-19 vaccines

The race to vaccinate the country is on. People are beginning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna. It’s the second vaccine to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, closely following the one from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Creating a coronavirus vaccine in less than a year is an astounding scientific achievement. But a global shortage of research animals — particularly research monkeys — could prevent some of the world’s latest life-saving vaccines from ever leaving the lab.

Prior to testing in humans, scientists first conducted research with rhesus macaque monkeys and mice. Research then proceeded to preliminary human clinical trials to investigate the impact of Pfizer’s vaccine. Rhesus macaques share about 93 percent of their DNA with humans, so they’re ideal for determining how people might respond to a drug. The macaques showed no trace of coronavirus RNA in their lower respiratory tracts after receiving one dose of the vaccine followed by a booster shot.

The Moderna vaccine prompted similarly strong immune responses in rhesus macaques. Preclinical trials showed the vaccinated primates developed antibodies in greater numbers than those that had simply recovered from infection.