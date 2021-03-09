Commentary: Thanks for bill to protect Rubies

I hope everyone caught the headline Friday the 5th on the Ruby Mountain Protection Act being submitted to the Senate. This is excellent news for those that cherish the Rubies and the Marshes.

Quick rewind: In the Fall of 2017, Elko area residents were informed that nearly every accessible acre (nearly 54,000 in total) along the foothills facing Elko and Spring Creek had been nominated for review for oil and gas development. The potential to have a road, drill pad, and slurry pit in each and every section became very a real possibility. The impact to the landscape could have been devastating and irreversible.

The lease request was all but anonymous and it triggered a massive effort and expense from our public land and wildlife management agencies to review the request and prepare the parcel for review. The experts were in agreement that the lease area proposed had a very low potential for oil and gas. But that didn’t lessen the impact on the landscape and ecosystem and recreation potential that might take place if it was simply opened up for exploration. Ultimately and thankfully the Forest Service denied the lease request, but the potential still exists to revise the boundary and try again.