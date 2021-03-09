Commentary: Thanks for bill to protect Rubies

I hope everyone caught the headline Friday the 5th on the Ruby Mountain Protection Act being submitted to the Senate. This is excellent news for those that cherish the Rubies and the Marshes.
Quick rewind: In the Fall of 2017, Elko area residents were informed that nearly every accessible acre (nearly 54,000 in total) along the foothills facing Elko and Spring Creek had been nominated for review for oil and gas development. The potential to have a road, drill pad, and slurry pit in each and every section became very a real possibility. The impact to the landscape could have been devastating and irreversible.
The lease request was all but anonymous and it triggered a massive effort and expense from our public land and wildlife management agencies to review the request and prepare the parcel for review. The experts were in agreement that the lease area proposed had a very low potential for oil and gas. But that didn’t lessen the impact on the landscape and ecosystem and recreation potential that might take place if it was simply opened up for exploration. Ultimately and thankfully the Forest Service denied the lease request, but the potential still exists to revise the boundary and try again.
Alarmed outdoorsmen and women, conservationists, Tribal representatives, concerned landowners and Elko County citizens met with Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto on three different occasions during the nomination and review process to express our concerns and frustrations of having such a special place threatened by a blanket request for exploration for oil and gas. We brainstormed with her and asked her to see what could be done to protect this local asset from similar future threats
This isn’t a blanket anti-extraction campaign; most of us in this community benefit from the extraction-based industries that are a huge part of our economy and livelihoods. This is simply recognition that the Ruby Mountains and the Marshes are valuable to us for other reasons. They are a special place enjoyed by a large portion of Elko County residents. Those interests would have all been severely impacted by development, and we want them to remain as they are.
I would like to thank Senator Cortez-Masto for taking our concerns and ideas back to Washington DC and doing something about it. It’s no secret that there are political differences involved here. She showed up, listened, and then represented our interests — it’s hard to ask for more than that.
I would like to thank Senator Rosen for co-sponsoring this bill. And I would like to thank those that dedicated the time and commitment to raise their voices and efforts to give this issue a voice.
Please don’t be afraid to voice your support to this or any process — it’s not passed yet, but this is a big milestone.
———
Justin French is a local business owner, hunter, angler, Backcountry Horseman, and public landowner.