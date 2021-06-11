Commentary: That's how they are

As a kid I'd ask my grandmother why Newe (Indian people) did things a certain way and she'd answer that, "Ase Newe nakkanna" -- in English, "That's how Indians are." She was born a few decades from when white men came to stay in Shoshone territory. I would ask why white people insisted on things done in certain ways and her response was, "Ase Taipo ha nakkanna" -- "That's how white people are."
Her inherent knowledge of human nature was the same as Cosi fan Tutte librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte who in 1790 had a word to say about women and the mystery of human desire expressed through the cynical Don Alfonso.
In Aaron Russo's 1983 movie "Trading Places," millionaire brothers argue whether environment or heredity leads to success. One maintains nuturing is foremost. The other says nature is responsible, that success was "in the blood," just like a racehorse. They switch the lives of an Ivy Leaguer and a streetwise guy and are hoist on their own petard when the subjects of their "scientific experiment" turn the tables on them. The brothers turn out partially right, partially wrong, and broke.
I'm not sure who observed that, "A measure of equality before the law by no means creates of itself equality in society." I take that to mean that I won't be dining anytime soon with a Bezos, LeBron or President Leslie Nielsen ... uh ... Joe Biden. I take it too that if I were a Crassus I might have them break bread with me someday.
It's remarkable to see academic elitists, corporatist swells, and panderer politicians -- tinhorn progressive carpetbaggers all -- anguishing over ethnic identity and denouncing oppression. With the Woke in media, the marketplace, and government helping the narrative, it appears 12% of the population will be in virtual chains to the last syllable of recorded time; and some bunch called "Marginalized People of Color" is kept down by The Man! And dadgummit, them responsible for foul deeds and bad thoughts going all the way back to 1619 America -- yep, MAGA deplorables -- better make expiation and restitution, like right now! The whey faced canters of equity would have fit in superbly as indulgence grifters in 1517 Germany.
Times and technology change but human nature does not. All the hightone caterwauling about systemic racism is a reductio ad absurdum to "it's in the blood." Somebody noted that man's brain structure retains its development from fish and lizard brain to monkey brain to human brain and that we receive hissing and screeching and bash 'em now counsel from our forbearers. From that comes variation in social structure and conduct, including the especially aberrant ideas from Karl Marx, tempered by national or regional identity. Until such time as Huxley's decanted babies show up, it'll be the same old story. In the meantime do we have to suffer artifice and hectoring misery makers and tin gods like Fauci?
The answer is No. No we don't. Like William James who took from Kierkegaard the idea that "life is understood backwards and lived forward," we have to pursue life, liberty, and happiness through the unity of experience as the founders imagined it. That's what Shoshone did for centuries.