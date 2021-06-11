Commentary: That's how they are

It's remarkable to see academic elitists, corporatist swells, and panderer politicians -- tinhorn progressive carpetbaggers all -- anguishing over ethnic identity and denouncing oppression. With the Woke in media, the marketplace, and government helping the narrative, it appears 12% of the population will be in virtual chains to the last syllable of recorded time; and some bunch called "Marginalized People of Color" is kept down by The Man! And dadgummit, them responsible for foul deeds and bad thoughts going all the way back to 1619 America -- yep, MAGA deplorables -- better make expiation and restitution, like right now! The whey faced canters of equity would have fit in superbly as indulgence grifters in 1517 Germany.

Times and technology change but human nature does not. All the hightone caterwauling about systemic racism is a reductio ad absurdum to "it's in the blood." Somebody noted that man's brain structure retains its development from fish and lizard brain to monkey brain to human brain and that we receive hissing and screeching and bash 'em now counsel from our forbearers. From that comes variation in social structure and conduct, including the especially aberrant ideas from Karl Marx, tempered by national or regional identity. Until such time as Huxley's decanted babies show up, it'll be the same old story. In the meantime do we have to suffer artifice and hectoring misery makers and tin gods like Fauci?