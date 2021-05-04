Commentary: The Biden Administration wants to partner with criminals to spy on you

A government partnership with an organization that gathers information in that way is no different than the government partnering with a burglar to find out what you have in your house, without the bother of convincing a judge there's probable cause to issue a search warrant. It is, quite simply, criminal conspiracy.

As with so many political and social issues arising in the Internet age, we're coming up against a big question that urgently needs answering:

At what point does "working with" government amount to "being part of" government?

Much of the "private" tech sector makes big money on government contracts. NBC News reports, based on a 2020 Tech Inquiry expose, that Microsoft enjoys thousands of subcontracts with the US Department of Defense and federal law enforcement. Amazon has more than 350 such subcontracts with agencies like ICE and the FBI. Google, more than 250.

What about the "nonprofit" sector? According to the National Council of NonProfits, 31.8% of nonprofit revenues are tied to government grants and contracts.

When these entities do things FOR government, they should be held to the same standards and limits AS government. And those standards and limits should put our freedom and privacy first.

