Commentary: The biggest health care expansion in a decade

On March 13, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to address some of the worst impacts of the pandemic.

Tucked into the COVID-19 relief bill was a two-year expansion of the Affordable Care Act — in fact, the biggest expansion since it was passed 11 years ago this March.

The package lifts the income cap eligibility for subsidies, meaning more low- and middle-income Americans can get help buying insurance. The Congressional Budget Office estimates this will help 1.3 million uninsured Americans get covered.

And by ensuring that no one pays more than 8.5 percent of their income on insurance, the expansion will also cut monthly insurance premiums by as much as half.

I know firsthand how access to health care saves lives.

Early in February, I had a life-threatening medical emergency and was hospitalized for a week. It was one of the most terrifying experiences I’ve ever had — made even more terrifying by the prospect of a ginormous medical bill at the end of my stay.

But thanks to my employer-based health insurance coverage, a hospital stay that could have easily set me back tens of thousands of dollars didn’t cost me my income and savings.