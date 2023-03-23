The Black Hills is often described as an “Island in the Plains” rising above the surrounding prairie of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. The Black Hills National Forest, which covers 1.2 million acres, includes pine forests, unique geologic formations, canyons and gulches, open grasslands, tumbling streams, and deep blue lakes. Elk, beaver, badger, mountain lion, antelope, deer, bighorn sheep and buffalo are just some of the abundant wildlife. Watersheds throughout the Black Hills also supply drinking water for many of the region’s 250,000 permanent residences, provide water for agriculture, offer opportunities for recreation, and provide habitat to numerous plants and animals.

The Black Hills are considered sacred by the Sioux who fought to protect these lands. In 1868, in return for peace, the U.S. recognized the Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reservation, set aside for exclusive use by the Sioux people. Despite this government promise, in 1874 General George Custer led an expedition into the Black Hills, accompanied by miners who discovered gold. Soon miners were moving onto the Sioux lands and demanding protection from the U.S. Army, who removed the remaining Sioux.

The Black Hills is also a national tourist destination with over 3 million yearly visitors and $2 billion in annual revenues. Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Custer State Park, the Needles Highway, Crazy Horse Memorial, Black Elk and Norbeck Wilderness, Spearfish Canyon, Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park are just some of the Black Hill’s attractions.

Mining within the Black Hills National Forest is subject to the Mining Law of 1872, which allows anyone to stake a claim and remove minerals from federal lands. Approximately 228,000 acres or about 15% of the Black Hills National Forest has active mining claims under this antiquated law. Most of the current mining claims are for hard rock mining, which can lead to large-scale open pit surface mines. Hard rock mining for gold can be especially destructive because of the potential health effects from releases of heavy metals, the damage caused to the land and the threat to drinking water.

Over 100 abandon mines currently litter the Black Hills, including one Superfund site. The potential for leaching of metals from many of these mines has never been fully assessed and there is growing local resistance to these types of proposed mining projects.

If have ever visited the Black Hills or plan to in the future, contact the Headquarters of the Black Hills National Forest in Custer, South Dakota and object to the proposed gold exploration/drilling projects. Tell the Forest Service that after a legacy of 150 years of toxic mines, the Black Hills National Forest should be off limits to further hard rock exploration and mining. Then come visit the Black Hills and see for yourself why this unique area needs to be protected. Drive the winding two lane highways, bike or hike the many scenic trails, fish, swim or kayak in clear spring-fed lakes and streams, view the abundant wildlife or just take in the natural beauty of this special place.