Commentary: The case for US leadership on advanced coal technology

While it can feel like the world is in the midst of an energy transition — where one source of energy is replaced by another — that’s not what’s happening. Instead of transition, we’re in a period of addition. The growing use of wind and solar power is actually coming on top of increased consumption of coal, natural gas, and oil.

Understanding this global story is essential to thinking through U.S. energy policy and reducing emissions both here and abroad. For example, even as the United States uses less coal, other countries are increasing their reliance on it. Coal is the leading fuel for electricity generation worldwide, and global coal consumption is expected to grow for the foreseeable future.

Hundreds of new coal plants are planned or already under construction overseas. With global electricity consumption expected to increase 79 percent by 2050, coal will remain the world’s energy foundation for decades to come.

What does this mean for America’s energy and climate policy? The world desperately needs U.S. leadership in advanced coal technologies. That may sound counterintuitive. But smart, truly replicable energy and climate leadership requires thinking about solutions for the fuels the world continues to use.

