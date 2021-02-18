Commentary: The choice facing Republicans

Legally, Donald Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate. But politically, he has been found guilty by the American public. And the clash between those two judgments is creating a jagged split right down the middle of the Republican Party.

As Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a leading GOP moderate, told "Meet the Press" this week: "A real battle for the soul of the Republican Party" is looming "over the next couple of years."

There's no question that Republicans would be better off if they could get past Trump and Trumpism. In the latest ABC/Ipsos poll, 58% of respondents wanted him convicted, including 14% of Republicans. And 55% told the Quinnipiac survey that Trump should be barred from holding office in the future.

The numbers are stunningly consistent. Fifty-seven senators, including seven Republicans, voted for conviction. According to RealClearPolitics.com, Trump's average favorable rating stands at 38%, while his unfavorable rating is 57.8%.

The New York Times reports that in January, about 140,000 voters quit the Republican Party in 25 states. Michael McDonald, an elections expert at the University of Florida, says those numbers reflect "a larger undercurrent that's happening" nationwide. He added that "this is probably the tip of the iceberg."