Commentary: The countdown to RNC 2020 begins

This past weekend we eclipsed 100 days until we convene the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. State Committees from all over the country have been working around the clock with the National Committee for over a year to produce this world-class event to renominate President Donald J. Trump.

We’re incredibly excited to share the vision of President Trump and the legacy he has already created when thousands join us in Charlotte. The 2020 Republican National Convention will be an opportunity to share our principles and our ideas with the American People. Most importantly we’ll show the results the President has been able to deliver these past three and a half years.

President Trump — breaking with the failed liberal policies of the past — implemented his “Promises Made, Promises Kept” agenda. This bold conservative agenda is directly responsible for the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passing, the first major reform to the VA, implementing policy making America safer and more secure than ever, and appointing two conservative Justices to the Supreme Court. Most importantly, the President has built the greatest economy the world has ever seen and will do again after the coronavirus crisis ends. All of this will be highlighted with an incredible, and more importantly safe, Republican National Convention.