COMMENTARY: The current state of senior housing in America amid COVID-19

The senior population in the United States is projected to grow, and by 2050, it is estimated that over a fifth of the population in the country will be 65 years old or older. The need for senior housing is increasing, and the on-going pandemic significantly impacted the senior population. Adults aged 65 and older have accounted for roughly 80% of all COVID-19 deaths, and many of these deaths have occurred within long-term facilities across the nation. However, as the population continues to grow, more seniors will require long-term care.

In 2017 the National Senior Campuses organization reported over 19,000 senior living units across the United States, and it is estimated that around 7% of older people need help with personal care. As the boomer population reaches 65, the senior population is projected to reach 83.7 million, almost double the estimated number in 2012.

Approximately 10,000 people will turn 65 every day for the next 20 years. The growing senior population creates an increased demand for housing. The global home health care sector is estimated to see revenues grow $300 billion in 2020 due to the growing need for senior housing care.