Commentary: The decision to ‘re-open’ the economy shouldn’t belong to government

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Destroying the financial hopes and dreams of thousands of Nevadans should have never been seen as the only way to combat a pandemic. And given the depth of the financial harm this shutdown has caused, getting people back to earning a living should, at this point, be considered equally as important as containing the spread of the virus.

After all, the cost of the shutdown goes far beyond mere economic concerns — such financial hardship has a real human cost as well. Depression, suicide and even incidents of domestic violence inevitably climb during times of economic turmoil as people struggle mentally and physically.

As such, the arbitrary nature of forcing businesses into bankruptcy and workers into breadlines (simply because their industry was considered “non-essential”) was never a narrow or targeted approach to combating the pandemic. From the beginning, efforts to contain the spread of the virus should have instead focused on encouraging individuals and businesses to modify their behavior in ways that reduce exposure and increase safety.