Commentary: The DOE should be eliminated

There is an old observation that for the left, everything is political. Everything means everything, but surely policies dealing with children would be exempt? We could only wish.

Case in point: what is the function of the U.S. Department of Education (DOE)?

This question made the news recently. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (the USDAFNS) announced they would stop providing food to schools that do not adopt the Biden administration’s interpretation of Title IX. Since Title IX could be almost anything the powerful say it is, it is assumed that this action is based on sexual discrimination as it relates to sexual orientation and gender identity.

In other words, if the fed’s stance on gender identity does not conform to yours, your school children will not eat.

So, what is the DOE? The Department of Education did not exist until 1979, when it was created out of nothing during the Carter administration. It has no educational justification for existing. Whether it is even constitutional is debatable.

Historically, the 10th Amendment kept the feds out of public education, i.e., it is none of their business. The feds tiptoed around the 14th Amendment to justify the DOE's existence. In other words, once the federal government established it could enforce equal rights on anyone in the universe, it could do anything, including telling people what their children could learn.

There are still people who believe in federalism, so the DOE can’t order school districts to do anything, but what they can do is create a huge pot of money and give it to a school district only if the district does exactly what it is told ... hence, they won’t feed your kids if they don’t like the way you arrange restrooms.

So, did the DOE actually have a mission other than politics? Here is what it says about itself: the DOE, “… shall protect and promote the rights of all citizens to quality education at all levels.” Notice that nowhere does it say its goal is to provide a quality education. In fact, the quality of American education has declined dangerously since the creation of the DOE. It says that its purpose is to “protect and promote” an undefined “right” to an undefined “quality education,” created and paid for by someone else.

That “someone else” is you.

The Biden administration is asking for $88 billion to fund the DOE next year. This is a 21 percent increase above last year’s appropriation. No programs in this budget would be eliminated or consolidated.

We become so accustomed to large numbers when dealing with the federal government that we sometimes forget what these numbers represent. If you are employed, you will pay a FICA tax of 7.65 percent on all your income. That is taken by the feds to pay for your Social Security retirement and for some medical expenses. Suppose instead, it was all given to the DOE and you were left hanging in retirement. It would take all the FICA income from Nevada civilian workers, and all Utah, Idaho, Arizona, and California workers, and that would still not be enough to finance the DOE. In other words, the feds need to take an amount equal to SS retirement money of all civilian workers from Nevada and every state that surrounds it to partially finance the DOE, which has no legitimate function other than political interference.

Ask Google who runs education in America, and it replies: the United States Secretary of Education. The next time you pay your property tax, keep that in mind.

