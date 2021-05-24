Commentary: The electricity grid isn’t ready for the EV revolution

America’s energy future will be shaped to a significant degree by two new tensions that are rapidly converging. A massive number of electric vehicles (EVs) will soon be populating our roads, but our nation’s electric grid is woefully unprepared to supply the additional capacity required to fuel these vehicles. Even this summer, the entire Western electricity grid is facing the threat of blackouts for lack of adequate supply. If our transportation future is transitioning toward electric, something has to give.

The rolling blackouts that stunned California last summer were apparently a preview of a far larger problem The Western Electricity Coordinating Council is warning that the West simply doesn’t have enough power supply to meet a region-wide period of high demand.

The rush to invest in renewable power and push aside existing baseload generation — namely coal capacity — has left Western states perilously dependent on power imports. Relying on imports can work when it’s just one state that’s short on power. But what happens if an entire region is facing high demand?

Should a heat wave hit multiple states, there will be no power surplus to move around. When demand races past supply, just as it did last summer in California, grid operators will have no choice but to cut power for millions.