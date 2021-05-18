Commentary: The end of Covid-19 could start in the hair salon

Barbershops present a fertile opportunity for engagement, since barbers and hairstylists are often trusted figures in the Black community. In a recent JAMA study, researchers found that around a third of Black men approached at a barbershop were willing to get tested for diabetes. As the study notes, "some customers (who initially declined testing) agreed after encouragement from their barber."

Houses of worship offer additional opportunities for partnerships. Many churches have started to offer Covid-19 tests. Officials could build on these efforts by asking local clergy to host vaccine clinics. Nearly one-third of Americans say they'd be more likely to get vaccinated if their faith leader encouraged it.

Prominent national leaders of color and Black and brown celebrities also have a role to play. One survey found that a greater share of Americans would be more likely to get the vaccine if Vice President Kamala Harris recommended it than if their employer or neighbors did. Among Black Americans, Michelle Obama was nearly as influential as survey respondents' own family members.

Black and brown healthcare providers are among the most trusted messengers for folks with established care, so personal interactions with one's doctor or pharmacist also matter.