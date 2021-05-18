Commentary: The end of Covid-19 could start in the hair salon

President Biden has floated an ambitious goal -- vaccinate enough Americans to achieve some sense of normalcy by July 4.
That goal may not be easy. Tens of millions of Americans, especially in minority communities, question whether Covid-19 vaccines are safe. Until officials address this hesitancy systematically, it will obstruct vaccination efforts.
Since many people of color distrust politicians and public health officials, even the most renowned experts could struggle to bring people to accept the vaccines.
But here's who can sway them: pastors, family doctors, and even hair stylists. With help from community pillars, we can convince a critical mass to get vaccinated.
As two people who have devoted our lives to public health, we find the pervasive vaccine skepticism dispiriting, but not surprising. The Trump administration's disorganized pandemic response sowed distrust and confusion. For many people of color, misgivings about the healthcare establishment long predate Covid-19.
One of us now leads University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, which was a site of racial discrimination well into the 1960s. It was only after a wave of civil unrest that the hospital rededicated itself to providing high-quality care to people of color.
These historical abuses underscore the importance of working closely with trusted local leaders.
Barbershops present a fertile opportunity for engagement, since barbers and hairstylists are often trusted figures in the Black community. In a recent JAMA study, researchers found that around a third of Black men approached at a barbershop were willing to get tested for diabetes. As the study notes, "some customers (who initially declined testing) agreed after encouragement from their barber."
Houses of worship offer additional opportunities for partnerships. Many churches have started to offer Covid-19 tests. Officials could build on these efforts by asking local clergy to host vaccine clinics. Nearly one-third of Americans say they'd be more likely to get vaccinated if their faith leader encouraged it.
Prominent national leaders of color and Black and brown celebrities also have a role to play. One survey found that a greater share of Americans would be more likely to get the vaccine if Vice President Kamala Harris recommended it than if their employer or neighbors did. Among Black Americans, Michelle Obama was nearly as influential as survey respondents' own family members.
Black and brown healthcare providers are among the most trusted messengers for folks with established care, so personal interactions with one's doctor or pharmacist also matter.
Persuading just a few people to get vaccinated -- and encouraging their family members to follow suit -- has ripple effects. More than half of Americans would be more likely to vaccinate if a family member asked them to.