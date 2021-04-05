Commentary: The facts death penalty opponents don’t want you to see

The Legislature is considering two bills to eliminate the death penalty in Nevada. And the arguments are as old as they are uncompelling.

The “racist” argument ignores the fact that of the 12 killers executed in Nevada since 1976, nine were white and only one black. Regardless, this issue isn’t, and shouldn’t be, about the killer’s race, but the killer’s guilt.

The “cost” argument is due to killers being allowed to abuse the criminal justice system to delay having their sentence carried out. Once executed, the taxpayer cost to house, feed, clothe and provide medical care drops to zero.

The “no deterrent” argument is a smoke screen. Fact is, every executed murderer has been permanently deterred from ever killing again. And make no mistake, killers sentenced to life-in-prison have killed while behind bars.

In fact, the Associated Press reported in February that “An Indiana inmate convicted of a 2002 triple murder fatally stabbed one corrections officer and seriously injured another at the maximum-security prison where he’s serving a 130-year sentence.”