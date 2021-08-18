Commentary: The fairy tale election of 2020

I am 86 years of age, and I mistakenly thought I have seen everything. Well, I hadn’t, come the election of 2020.

I am a retired professor from UNR with The Emeritus title. I have been a county commissioner. I was head of the Nevada Department of Agriculture; and I have been involved in Nevada agriculture essentially all of my life. I have never missed an opportunity to vote in my entire life since becoming of legal age. I think I have been pretty involved in Nevada, and national, politics as well all these years.

President Trump was controversial. Some folks didn’t like that. But President Trump put this great nation in gear very quickly after taking office, and he never took his foot off the pedal until the last hour of the last day of his tenure. As controversial as he was, I had a very positive “feel” that he undoubtedly would be reelected. And he was when I went to bed on the night of November 3, 2020. However, when I awoke the next a.m. all that had changed. It changed with unknown facts, facts that I didn’t understand then, but I think I do now.