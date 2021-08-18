Commentary: The fairy tale election of 2020

I am 86 years of age, and I mistakenly thought I have seen everything. Well, I hadn’t, come the election of 2020.
I am a retired professor from UNR with The Emeritus title. I have been a county commissioner. I was head of the Nevada Department of Agriculture; and I have been involved in Nevada agriculture essentially all of my life. I have never missed an opportunity to vote in my entire life since becoming of legal age. I think I have been pretty involved in Nevada, and national, politics as well all these years.
President Trump was controversial. Some folks didn’t like that. But President Trump put this great nation in gear very quickly after taking office, and he never took his foot off the pedal until the last hour of the last day of his tenure. As controversial as he was, I had a very positive “feel” that he undoubtedly would be reelected. And he was when I went to bed on the night of November 3, 2020. However, when I awoke the next a.m. all that had changed. It changed with unknown facts, facts that I didn’t understand then, but I think I do now.
Ever since that election, I have paid special attention to the news, and that takes some effort to sort out the real facts, thanks to a totally corrupt media, with the possible exception of News Max and a few others. But one person in particular caught my attention, of all things, Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame. He claimed, early on, he had the proof of a fraudulent election, but no one gave him the time of day. But Mr. Lindell didn’t exactly give up: some 10 months later during a 3-day symposium he presented the facts, overwhelming facts. To put it mildly, our election system is a fraud, a fraud supported by unqualified folks in every one of our 50 states, including right here in Nevada.
If you didn’t catch this symposium, that indeed is sad. It won’t be well covered by most of the media, but the contents will be available for all to see, and you should, you must take the time to watch. To say we were hacked is an understatement. The fact that voting procedures became very lax as a result of COVID is pretty truthful. But COVID didn’t allow the Chinese Communist Party, and other foreign entities to hack our voting. No, lax voting procedures, many becoming increasing prevalent over the recent years, surely didn’t help. WE, you and I, and all the rest just weren’t paying attention enough to fully realize what the possibilities were. But there were individuals with enough international political savvy to have warned us at least four months pre-election to watch out: and we didn’t!
And so it happened. Who do you think the Chinese Communist Party would want in the White House? Donald Trump, who is critically disliked by the CCP, or Joe Biden, with his many family ties to China. The answer to that is pretty obvious.
We have about two and a half years to right this sick ship. What to do? Well the first thing is to listen to Lindell’s 3-day symposium on whatever rerun you can find. It will take a while to get the facts in your head, but once you do, then it’s up to you, me and all the rest to make sure, absolutely sure, that our voting system is foolproof, the rest will take care of itself!
Tony Lesperance writes from Paradise Valley, Nevada.