Commentary: The faith we place in our elections

I’ve lost track of the times over the years I’ve heard a politician say, “This is the most important election of my lifetime.” In fact, I’ve said it myself. I’m sure we all believed it at the time, but in my case, at least, I know I was wrong in the past. Because this year’s election is the most important of my lifetime.

Elections are the crown jewel of a representative democracy. We do at least three things when we vote: we vote for our preferred candidates; we vote to direct policy; and we place our stamp of approval on the system itself. Then, whatever the result, we accept it.

This is one of the remarkable things about the American political system — the degree to which Americans over the centuries have placed their faith in election results, win or lose. It’s been a vitally important part of our system that we’ve taken too much for granted.

This year, it’s fair to say, we’re not taking it for granted. Many Americans are worried about foreign meddling. But that’s nothing compared to the undermining coming from the very top: A sitting president who refuses, so far at least, to say whether he will accept the results of the election, who floats the idea of postponing it, who questions the validity of the venerable absentee ballot, and who talks constantly about “corrupt” elections.