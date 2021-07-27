Commentary: The fight over voting rights

Call me naïve, but I’ve never quite gotten why some politicians want to limit voters’ ability to cast their ballots. The cornerstone of representative democracy is the people’s right to cast an informed vote to choose our leaders. There’s no argument about this: it’s just a basic right.
Yet here we are in 2021, still in a pitched battle over this most basic of democratic rights — fought out this year in the state legislatures, Congress, and the courts. And right now, it’s looking like we’re on a determined march backward.
County elections officials — the backbone of our democracy — are being removed in a bid to put people in authority who can tilt rules and regulations in their party’s favor. Secretaries of state are losing their power as legislatures across the country move to shift power over the running of elections to, well, themselves. This does not inspire confidence in the future of American democracy.
Why? Because all these maneuvers take aim at the nitty-gritty details of running elections: voting hours; the locations of precincts and of ballot drop boxes; making it harder or easier for eligible voters to register; what’s in voter notifications — and who gets them; how often to purge voter rolls (and of whom); the ability to certify elections. This is not about making voting fairer or easier for Americans. It’s about putting rules in place that make it harder.
Looking to the courts for help is dicey. The US Supreme Court has just signaled its willingness to allow the core value embedded in the 1965 Voting Rights Act — that what happens on the ground matters, whatever the intent — to fall by the wayside. There are state courts pushing back against this direction — New Hampshire’s Supreme Court, for instance, just invalidated a law passed in 2017 because its impact fell unequally on voters. But that strikes me as a rearguard action.
When I began in politics, I thought it would be easy to protect the right to vote. I was dead wrong. I am constantly amazed at how much time, energy, and effort some people put into denying other people the right to vote. This is a battle, and those of us who believe that the health of our democracy rests on ensuring fair, equal, and unfettered access to the ballot box for all eligible voters have our work cut out for us.
———
Former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government.