Commentary: The fresh and the tired

Pete Buttigieg is still a long shot to win the Democratic nomination, let alone the White House. Despite surprisingly strong showings in both Iowa and New Hampshire, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, could struggle as the race turns to states where minority voters play much larger roles.

And as a 38-year-old who’s never run anything bigger than a midsized Midwestern city, he faces legitimate questions about his youth and inexperience. In the latest Quinnipiac poll, he runs fifth nationally among Democratic voters, with only 10%.

And yet. If you look at history, at the Democrats who have captured the presidency in the last 60 years, “Mayor Pete” comes closer than anyone else to fitting the winning profile. He reminds me of the New York mayoral election in 1965, when Rep. John V. Lindsay — then 44 years old — ran and won on a slogan first coined by political columnist Murray Kempton: “He is fresh, and everyone else is tired.”

Since the death of FDR in 1945, Democrats have elected only four presidents who were not already in office (so, excluding Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson). Those four — John F. Kennedy in 1960, Jimmy Carter in 1976, Bill Clinton in 1992, Barack Obama in 2008 — averaged 47 years of age when elected.