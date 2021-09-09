Commentary: The future of work

But there is another side to this balancing act. When I returned to the office, I was able to have lunch with an old friend. We discussed the death of his father and the birth of his first grandchild. He asked how I was coping with tragedy in my own family. The bonds were strong, the hugs and handshakes irreplaceable.

More than half of those surveyed by the staffing agency Randstad said the main thing they missed about the office was interacting with co-workers. This was particularly true for younger employees, who are more likely to live alone and lack family support systems.

“The mental health repercussions of this could be serious, with not just productivity at stake, but the well-being of the younger employees themselves,” reports Tech.Co.

A smart businessman who runs a financial services firm told me that while his senior people were fine working remotely, it was much harder for new employees who didn’t understand the culture or values of the company. Another executive pointed out that while he could maintain ties with existing clients online, initiating new business relationships and establishing a level of trust required in-person contact.