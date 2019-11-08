Commentary: The good news about our oil supplies

The International Energy Agency (IEA), consisting of 30 oil consuming nations including the U.S. and Canada, coordinates their energy security. They can all release oil from their strategic reserves when necessary. Their rule of thumb is to do nothing until 7% of global supply is affected. This last happened during the Libyan civil war in 2011 when IEA ordered the release of 60 million barrels of oil collectively from its 30 nations.

At the end of September, IEA reported that crude oil stockpiles around the world had increased by 2.4 million barrels even though analysts had expected a decline. In fact, there is now considerable worry about a worldwide over-supply as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. Concurrently, natural gas prices have declined for three months.

On September 15, President Trump tweeted that, if necessary, he would have the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) drawn down but it was not necessary to hold U.S. prices down. Currently, America holds 644.8 million barrels in the SPR, valued at more than $35 billion, in four locations in Texas and Louisiana in underground salt caverns. The oil can be extracted at any time by pumping water into the bottom of the caverns and forcing oil out of the top, but it takes about two weeks to draw off significant quantities. At its peak in 2010, the SPR contained 726 million barrels. America has been selling off some of that reserve thought to be unneeded for its security in recent years.