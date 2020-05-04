Commentary: The great reopening with a sporadic start

Birx also said further testing would be needed before our nation could develop a scientific “breakthrough,” and a vaccine to combat and kill the virus.

Her sound message was a breath of fresh air and common sense in an administration that, all too often, has been playing politics with this deadly disease.

As the death toll has continued to rise, Trump has been pounding the reopening issue because of fear that a tanking economy could cost him his reelection to a second term.

Emily Landon, chief infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Chicago’s school of medicine, told The Washington Post Monday she was concerned about the number of states that are reopening businesses.

“It’s hard for me to know what I’d do” in those states where governors have announced business reopenings, Landon said. “I wouldn’t go. And I wouldn’t recommend that my family went. I would recommend that people stay home.

“This is a brand-new virus, and we have to do these things in a measured way,” she said. “Without requirements for things like [personal protective equipment], social distancing and really thoughtful policies for how to do these openings, it’s not the time to do them.”