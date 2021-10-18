Commentary: The importance of foster care

As one example, Riley takes readers to Journey Christian Church in Greeley, Colorado, where 100 or so people are attending a foster-parent training run by Project 1.27, which was launched by a pastor and now run by a foster and adoptive mother. The name comes from James 1:27, about looking after orphans and widows in their distress -- a verse that has lit a fire under many large evangelical churches in the last decade to strategically mobilize their communities in service of this cause. At that particular training, around each table sat eight or 10 chairs, and around them were a foster couple -- in one case a single woman -- and at least four other adults who constituted their practical and spiritual support system. "Some have brought their parents and adult siblings; others have come with their grown children, or co-workers, fellow church members, and neighbors," Riley writes.