Commentary: The Methodist Church is coming apart

The initial reports read to me a bit like the losers won, but the church of my upbringing is on the verge of coming apart after decades of internal turmoil. The details of the deal will be important, but leaders of the United Methodist Church have agreed in principle to an amicable parting of liberal and conservative factions.

For background, I was baptized, confirmed, and married in the United Methodist Church. As a teen I attended Methodist summer camps. I was active in the Emmaus Walk community of the Methodist Church. Both of my parents were graduates of a Methodist university. Much to my parents’ disappointment, as a young adult I left the United Methodist Church. I did not leave the Christian faith.

I left because of battles within the church. Battles about issues on which there should be agreement for a church worthy of the name. I left because a percentage of anything I gave to my local church would fund unorthodox activities. My parents would have had me remain to support orthodoxy within the church. Only God knows for sure who was right.