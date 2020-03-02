Commentary: The monster in the room

Our threat to national security is our growing national debt. Under the new budget deal, we will be borrowing $2 million every minute, or $275 billion every day, with no end in sight. The reason for this is the compromising done between both Republicans and Democrats: The Republicans want more defense spending; the Democrats, more welfare.

During the impeachment process, the words of our founding fathers peppered all their speeches and tirades, ad nauseum. It would be refreshing if they would take under advisement their wisdom and counsel in regard to the public debt which they considered a public curse.

Collecting too few taxes is not the solution. Our Congress has become so reckless with our money (the fruit of our labor) that the Federal Tax Collections, though increased by 4%, was usurped by 8% in spending, so government must borrow the difference.

Who holds our debt? Foreign investors at more than 40%, the two largest being China and Japan. Just the interest on these debts crowd out monies that could be spent elsewhere or — novel idea — actually be kept by the taxpayers!

Debt has international ramifications by making our country vulnerable to foreign governments who could use the threat of a sell-out as leverage much to our disadvantage.