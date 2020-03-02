Commentary: The monster in the room

Our threat to national security is our growing national debt. Under the new budget deal, we will be borrowing $2 million every minute, or $275 billion every day, with no end in sight. The reason for this is the compromising done between both Republicans and Democrats: The Republicans want more defense spending; the Democrats, more welfare.
During the impeachment process, the words of our founding fathers peppered all their speeches and tirades, ad nauseum. It would be refreshing if they would take under advisement their wisdom and counsel in regard to the public debt which they considered a public curse.
Collecting too few taxes is not the solution. Our Congress has become so reckless with our money (the fruit of our labor) that the Federal Tax Collections, though increased by 4%, was usurped by 8% in spending, so government must borrow the difference.
Who holds our debt? Foreign investors at more than 40%, the two largest being China and Japan. Just the interest on these debts crowd out monies that could be spent elsewhere or — novel idea — actually be kept by the taxpayers!
Debt has international ramifications by making our country vulnerable to foreign governments who could use the threat of a sell-out as leverage much to our disadvantage.
Ignoring that government budgets are liberally covered in red ink, the cry goes out: “We are cutting spending!” The thing they don’t cut, however, is the growth in spending. The government has continued to spend more than it collects until debt has become the monster in the room!
For example: they give Christmas gifts on all sides, such as the recent provision of 12 weeks (3 months) of paid parental leave for all federal workers. Federal workers already get 80% more in compensation than do workers in the private sector. Who pays? Who subsidizes this? Why, We the People, of course. And there’s no end in sight!
Congress ignores its own spending rules, causing hundreds of billions to be spent on expired programs; the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) identified $332 billion in 2020 in appropriations that have expired. Our lazy lawmakers should make it a priority to review and authorize programs and activities BEFORE they fund them as it is their basic responsibility to determine which ones should be continued or terminated.
To conquer this problem, it is a necessity to plow through the budget process, where the rules are either weak or ignored. Who knows?
They must not even review those! This wasteful spending makes you and I, the taxpayers, the real losers. As examples: in the 2020 Budget, the 1985 International Security and Development Cooperation Act has 6,887 unauthorized appropriations, the 1992 Housing and Community Development Act, more than 5,500, the 1996 Veterans Healthcare Eligibility Reform Act, a whopping 82,586 and the 1998 Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act, 32,293.
But the House, in charge of appropriations, has been so busy with the sham impeachment of President Trump that they forgot to even write a budget last year.
They could cap spending and enforce it, not override it; giveaway programs such as foreign aid, energy and agriculture could be cut.
America First! Our debt life-rafts are full and we cannot keep adding more and more people to the crisis.
In other words, we cannot afford Medicare for all, the Green New Deal that Bernie & The Squad wants to expand to the entire world, student loan forgiveness, free healthcare for illegals or reparations for descendants of slaves, all of which are being touted by all of the Democratic candidates for the Presidency; and forget about taxing the rich: there aren’t enough million-& billionaires to balance the budget. That is a fact!
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind) of the Republican Study Committee introduced a budget that would balance our budget in six years; Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) issued a report, made public, regarding congressional authorizations and what must be done. So far ... NOTHING!
Worse, our “representatives” are so busy funneling political bankrolls into their own and their relatives’ pockets via legalized bribery and extortion opportunities that they have intentionally created, that saving taxpayer money is at the very bottom of their list. Boy, do we need to clean house! Or at the very least, demand accountability.
Thelma M. Homer writes for the Tea Party of Elko.