Commentary: The next major party won't be a Trump production

Eight days ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Gallup reported that "[a] majority of Americans, 57%, say there is a need for a third, major political party. The poll results aren't an artifact of Donald Trump's presidency: "These views have been consistent since 2013."

Easier said than done, though. Duverger's Law puts it bluntly: "[T]he simple-majority single-ballot system favours the two-party system."

With more than 140 years to entrench themselves in that system and fortify their position with ballot and debate access barriers to keep competitors broke and voiceless, the Republicans and Democrats have little to fear.

Or do they?

Trump himself has quietly leaked word that he intends to remain with (and in control of) the Republican Party rather than launching a "Patriot Party" as many in his committed base, feeling betrayed by GOP cooperation in certifying the election results, had hoped and called for.

Perhaps he's meditated on the fates of three Progressive Parties created as vehicles for former "major party" contenders (former President Theodore Roosevelt in 1912, Senator Robert La Follette, Sr. in 1924, and former Vice-President Henry Wallace in 1948).