Commentary: The not-so-mysterious allure of domestic animals

"Compared with dogs, who have lived with humans for tens of thousands of years and have evolved to read human body language to induce our affection," the columnist continues, "cats are almost alien in their unanthropomorphizable aloofness."

Goodness. Look, in the first place, dogs didn't "evolve" in the ordinary meaning of the word. Breeds of dog are among the oldest products of human genetic engineering, selectively bred for centuries to perform significant tasks, from tracking rabbits to detecting explosives.

But yes, almost all dogs are better at reading humans than many of us are at understanding them.

As for "unanthropomorphizable aloofness," however, my cat Martin wakes me most mornings by wedging himself under my arm, inserting his head into my hand, and purring like an outboard motor. Actually, he waits until I awaken, and then goes into his routine. I think the rhythm of my breathing tips him off.

I've never had a more affectionate or demonstrative pet of any species. If Martin were any less aloof, there would be no living with him.

The dogs and I found Martin abandoned along a gravel road in the woods seven years ago. Somebody had clearly dumped him. No way had he gotten there on his own. We found his littermate Gigi in a tree a bit farther on.